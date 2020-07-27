The best garden carts for your backyard load-bearing tasks

True, you can prevent back pain by lifting with your legs, not your back. However, you can easily haul heavy tools and materials with a garden utility cart. This essential gardener’s tool is also handy for lugging sports equipment, picnic bundles, and beach-day essentials. We researched the top garden utility carts to help you decide which one is best for your family.

A garden utility cart has three basic parts: all-terrain wheels, pull handle, and reinforced platform. Some garden utility carts feature an open design with no walls, but most are built with a framed cover to hold various items. Collapsible garden carts are ideal for homes with little storage space and petite car trunks. Note that the standard wheel size for garden carts is 8 inches, but there are larger wheels designed for rugged conditions. Now, let’s take a look at our best picks.

Mac Sports Collapsible Outdoor Utility Wagon

Best Overall

The Mac Sports collapsible wagon weighs 22.5 pounds and folds up into a compact 8 inches. Its fabric is made of UV- and mildew-resistant fabric, making it compatible for all conditions. With the adjustable handle and two cup holders, this is the best overall option for a multi-purpose cart.

Gorilla Carts Utility Cart with Removable Sides

Best High Capacity

Gorilla Carts’ heavy-duty utility cart for garden use is made with mesh steel. Remove the sides to make space for larger items. The convertible handle allows you pull with your hands or attach to a lawn tractor. With a maximum weight capacity of 1,000 pounds, this cart is the best high-capacity choice.

WHITSUNDAY Folding Outdoor Utility Wagon

Best Portable

The WHITSUNDAY utility garden cart comes with a detachable, extra storage box. The collapsible, compact wagon folds up to become 30-inches high, 20-inches long, and 5.5-inches wide. Its pull handle adjusts between 20 to 30 inches, depending on the user’s height.

Gardening utility carts are used for more than soil bags and heavy tools. Transport picnic materials, sports gear, and even your beloved senior dog in a durable, heavy-duty garden cart. With collapsible features, removable sides, and convertible handles, there is a garden utility cart for every need. Choose any of the garden carts on our list today to help you transport goods without breaking your back.

